Jojo Todynho scolds follower who ‘came on’ her husband: ‘Respect yourself’ | celebrities



Jojo Todynho fights with follower who ‘sang’ her husband – Reproduction

Published 08/13/2022 16:16 | Updated 08/13/2022 16:18

Rio – Jojo Todynho used social networks, this Saturday, to talk to fans about the scolding he gave a follower, responsible for sending some suggestive messages to her husband, the military Lucas Souza. On Instagram, the singer said that the woman would have “given on” Lucas via DM from the application and took the opportunity to show the screen recording of the conversation between them, where “yummy” messages sent by the internet user and also a response sent by audio by the singer.

“I’ll tell you, I had to send an audio, because it’s too much. You respect each other. You respect yourself”, warned Jojo in the stories. The singer, however, did not reveal what the woman had replied, she just vented about the content of the messages her husband has been receiving. “There are people who don’t respect each other, and it’s not just that one, people even send naked photos. What an ugly thing, this is very ugly”, she said.

During the interaction, Jojo took the opportunity to rebut criticism from those who talk about there being no need to expose this type of situation. “Let it go? I’m not going, no. There are people who send me messages ‘why expose? I really do expose”, he shot. “If it were me, they would be exhibiting. So, why in my turn I can’t? If it were me, the people would do it without pity”, he concluded.