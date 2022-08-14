Joker 2 Will Have “Big Music Sequels” and Cost $150 Million

In special matter of Variety about the backstage of Warner Bros. Discoverythe amounts paid to the stars of Joker: Folie à Deuxan estimate of the total cost of production, as well as more details on the musical aspects of the movie sequence. joker (2019).

While the return of Joaquin Phoenix and the director Todd Phillips guarantee each of them salaries of $20 million, the debut of Lady Gaga in movies from A.D will be worth US$10 million. With that, the production budget hits a value close to US$ 150 million, according to the publication. The cost also reflects the promise of “great musical sequences”but the feature should have a more intimate tone to frame the relationship between Joker and Harley Quinn, drinking from the source of A Star is Born (2018).

In the original film’s plot, we followed an alternate version of Gotham City’s famous criminal clown. Inspired by classics from Martin Scorseseas Taxi Driver and The King of Comedythe film sought to discuss mental health and social exclusion through the character.

raising more than $1 billion at the world box office, the feature surpassed the films of the Deadpool and became the long to major most profitable in history.

