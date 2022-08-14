José Leôncio supports Maria’s divorce and hires a lawyer in Pantanal

the kindness of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) has always been admired by everyone who lives in the region, making him win many friends and allies over the years he has been running his farm, and now he is about to demonstrate that once again by helping a person in need. . In the next chapters of wetlandthe farmer will do everything to help Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) fighting for their rights.

Maria was going through a very difficult time after being kicked out of her own house by Tenório (Murilo Benício) and spent some time wandering aimlessly in Eugênio’s (Almir Sater) hut trying to find out who she really is now that she is free from a completely abusive husband. . It turns out that Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) finds out where she is and immediately leaves to talk and convince her to go with him to the farm.

Tenório will not let Maria seek her rights. Source: Reproduction/Globo

Even thinking about it a little and being in doubt, Maria ends up accepting the pawn’s invitation and leaves with him. It is at this moment that José Leôncio discovers everything she was going through and decides to help her fight for her rights, as he considers what happened to be a great injustice. The first step the farmer takes is to call a lawyer to advise Maria to kick-start everything she can do to have what is rightfully hers.

Of course, all this will make Tenório furious because he won’t admit that Maria gets along in any way and soon begins to plan revenge against her and Alcides, because he thinks his pride is hurt by such a situation, making everything even more tense.