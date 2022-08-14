Juliano Cazarré’s daughter is rushed to the ICU. See health status!

Julian’s daughter and Leticia CazarréMaria Guilhermina, was hospitalized in an emergency on Thursday night (11). As it has done since the girl’s birth, the The actor’s wife used social media to update followers about the health status of the newborn.

On Instagram, Leticia Cazarré published a photo breastfeeding her daughter in the hospital and explained the reason for the emergency admission.

“Yesterday [quinta-feira] our little Maria Guilhermina returned to the ICU unexpectedly. She was fine, but the saturation went down, started to fluctuate and our (super!) doctors turned on the yellow light and preferred to hospitalize to take care of her closely”, began the journalist.

Daughter of Juliano Cazarré undergoes catheterization

In the continuation of the text, Leticia explained that her daughter underwent an intubation and extubation in just 24 hours. Maria Guilhermina was born on June 21 and, shortly after birth, underwent heart surgery, in addition to days in the ICU.

“ANDshe really needed a catheterization and a stent, but now she is doing very well! After a sleepless night and a day of great affection for her to endure many hours of fasting, intubation, procedure and extubation, now the two of us just want to be together and sleep”, said Leticia.

Maria Guilhermina was born with a rare congenital heart disease called Ebstein’s Anomaly. The condition affects 1 in 10,000 babies and can lead to breathing difficulties, cyanosis and cardiac arrhythmia. The disease was discovered in prenatal exams.