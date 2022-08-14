Justice denies request to revoke preventive detention of bolsonarista







Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho shot and killed PT treasurer Marcelo Arruda on Saturday night, July 9 Photo: reproduction

The Justice of Paraná denied this Saturday (13) the habeas corpus (HC) request to revoke the preventive detention of the criminal police officer. Jorge Guaranhoaccused of the death of PT treasurer Marcelo Arruda. Guaranho is expected to remain at the Penal Medical complex, in Pinhais, Paraná, where he was transferred in the early hours of Saturday, until the trial.

In the order, judge Xisto Pereira cited the proximity of the elections as one of the reasons for keeping the criminal agent in preventive detention. “Intolerance, motivated by exaggerated passion, cannot be accepted and must be curbed by the Judiciary, in view of the upcoming elections and the troubled panorama of the current electoral process, under penalty of a consequent feeling of impunity, which could generate new conflicts between people with different political-party preferences”, explained Pereira.

The criminal agent’s lawyers, on the other hand, deny that the client offers any risk to the guarantee of public order. “He can’t even walk, his vision is compromised, he can’t feed himself and, of course, he can’t carry out his personal hygiene”, they concluded.

Outspoken supporter of the president Jair Bolsonaro, Guaranho responds for double qualified homicide. He shot and killed PT treasurer Marcelo Arruda during a private party held and a recreational association in Foz do Iguaçu.

With information from Gazeta do Povo.