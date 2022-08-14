Justice maintains arrest of daughter accused of scamming R$ 725 million on elderly mother

Sabine Boghici is accused of being the mentor of a group that gave her mother a millionaire coup. (Photo: Reproduction/Social Media)

The Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro (TJRJ) decided to maintain the temporary imprisonment of Sabine Boghici, daughter of the elderly woman who was the victim of a millionaire coup, and the false visionaries Rosa Stanesco Nicolau and Jacqueline Stanescos Gouveia.

In addition to them, the Justice decided to extend the imprisonment of Gabriel Nicolau, son of Stanesco. The investigations point to the participation of the four in the crime of extortion and threat.

Sabine Coll Boghici is the daughter of curator and gallery owner Jean Boghici, who died in Rio de Janeiro in 2015, and Frenchwoman Geneviève Rose Marie Coll Boghici, 82 years old. She is accused of scamming her elderly mother with the help of her three accomplices.

According to the Civil Police, the suspects stole approximately R$ 725 million – among works of art, jewelry and money from the elderly woman.

Private prison and threats

According to investigations and the victim’s own complaint to the police, Sabine Boghici planned to take money from her mother through false psychics. In testimony, the elderly woman stated that in January 2020 she was approached by a woman as she left a bank branch. To the elderly woman, the woman introduced herself as a seer named Diana and would have said that her daughter was very sick and would soon die.

The elderly woman took the supposed psychic to the apartment where she lives, in Copacabana, south of Rio. There, the scammer threw whelks and attested to the “tragic event”.

After that moment, the elderly woman was convinced that she needed to save her daughter, providing spiritual treatment for her. Thus, in view of the predictions of the false visionaries and taking into account that Sabine had suffered from psychological problems for years, the elderly woman began to pay the fakers to carry out a work, which began on January 22, 2020 and lasted until February 5. of 2020.

After this period, in which millionaire bank transfers were made, the elderly woman was arrested at home. With the claim to prevent her mother from being contaminated with Covid-19, Sabine fired the employees who worked for her mother, threatening her with death with the use of a knife. According to the delegate, the victim managed to escape the apartment on April 7, 2021, after being left alone. The old woman used a spare key she had to escape

Keep reading

Complaint

The elderly woman took time to report what happened because she did not want to incriminate her own daughter. However, in January of this year, she decided to hire a lawyer and report what she suffered.

According to the investigation, Sabine stole jewelry and three Rolex watches from her mother, valued at R$6 million. In addition, the group withdrew around R$5 million from the elderly woman’s bank accounts and took 16 works by renowned artists, such as Tarsila do Amaral and Di Cavalcanti. Of these, 14 were recovered.