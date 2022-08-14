Karina Bacchi has a party for her son surrounded by security guards after the guard controversy

Amid the controversy of separation and shared custody with Amaury NunesKarina Bacchi made this Saturday (13) a party for his son Enrico, who turned five. The event was surrounded by security guards.

According to columnist Leo Dias, from metropolises, Bacchi appeared in the company of a driver and with enhanced personal security. The party takes place on Father’s Day Eve.

The boy was conceived through insemination from a semen bank. Therefore, Amaury Nunes is not officially Enrico’s father.

Controversy and accusations

The controversy that broke out this week became public after both posted statements on social media.

Amaury wants shared custody with Karina, but the actress is adamant. He made a video asking to spend Father’s Day Enrico. The former player claims he hasn’t seen his son since April and thanked him for all the messages of support he’s been getting from friends and followers. He also commented on the accusations made by Karina.

“In relation to the accusations or insinuations that have been made, whoever has to clarify is who made it. I would never have made that kind of accusation out of respect for our son, especially out of respect for the person, who is my son’s mother, especially for everything we’ve been through over these five years”, he began.

After the repercussion of the video, Karina spoke out. Even acknowledging the ex’s “nice words”, she admits that everything has a “why”.

WHY KARINA BACCHI DROPPED UP?

The marriage of Karina Bacchi and Amaury Nunes came to an end in May this year. The union, which lasted four years, would have ended in divorce because of the religious fanaticism of the actress.

Even after the businessman converted to religion, the relationship would no longer be in harmony, as, according to the publication, the vision of the two would have become even more distinct.