Knife attack victim Salman Rushdie is extubated and able to speak

The victim of a knife attack in the United States on Friday, writer Salman Rushdie, 75, showed improvement in his health on Saturday and is stable. He no longer needs mechanical ventilation to breathe and is able to speak, according to his agent Andrew Wylie. The information is from the BBC.

Who also commented on the improvement in Rushdie’s health was the writer Aatish Taseer. On Twitter, he said Rushdie was “talking and joking” but the tweet was deleted from the social network.

Rushdie was attacked before a lecture in New York and took ten stab wounds during the bombing. Despite the improvement, the British author still has liver wounds, must have damage to the nerves in his arm and is at risk of losing an eye.

According to “Jornal Nacional” (TV Globo), the blows to Rushdie were delivered to several places on his body, such as the neck, stomach, chest, thigh and eye.

Authorities also identified the suspect in the assault: Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old man from the Fairview district of New Jersey (USA). He was immediately taken into custody by a police officer working at the scene and formally charged with attempted murder and assault.

In court, prosecutors said the attack on the author was premeditated and targeted. Matar traveled by bus to the intellectual retreat in western New York and bought a pass that allowed him to attend Rushdie’s Friday morning lecture, according to the New York Times.

The author of “The Satanic Verses” (1988) had to live in hiding for about ten years after the publication of the book that caused anger in many Muslims. They argued that the portrayal of Prophet Muhammad in the work was a serious insult to the faith.

He faced death threats from then-Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who issued a decree calling for his assassination, promising a $3 million reward on the perpetrator’s head.