Land Rover driver hits and kills young woman after nightclub parking confusion | Sao Paulo

A 20-year-old man died after being hit by a car on the way out of a parking lot in front of a nightclub, in the early hours of Saturday (13), in Itaim Bibi, in the South Zone of São Paulo. Rescue teams were called, but Fernando Palominio Zambori was already dead.
According to the police report, a friend of the victim told the police that he was leaving the parking lot with Fernando, when the driver of a Land Rover Velar, who had no plates and was behind their vehicle, started to offend them saying “take that shit so”.
The friend reported that he removed the car and placed it on the other side of the street. Afterwards, Fernando went down to talk to the driver, when he was run over. A security camera captured the moment of the crash. (look above). The man fled the scene.
Fernando Zambori died after being hit by a car in the South Zone of São Paulo – Photo: Reproduction
Police teams were called and also spoke with the parking employee, who claimed not to have witnessed the crime, but who heard the discussion.
The head of the nightclub provided police with security footage of the suspect. He was identified and the temporary arrest was decreed by the Justice. The case was registered as a second-degree murder.
A hit-and-run was recorded outside the parking lot of a nightclub in São Paulo – Photo: Reproduction/Security camera