Learn to deal with difficult people with emotional intelligence tips

difficult people they are often those that arouse revolting feelings within us. This means that the way they think and act is always aggressive or even destructive. The problem is, they might be closer than you’d like.

See too: 3 common attitudes that make people happier

At these times it is important to know how to act to deal in the best possible way with these individuals.

How to deal with difficult people in your life

1 – Be kind to the person

It is not always easy to understand others, especially when they are difficult people to deal with on a daily basis. For this, it is important to maintain a certain healthy distance in order to clear your head. However, it is worth paying attention to the actions and feelings directed towards that individual.

Reflect on what makes the person uncomfortable and try to put yourself in their shoes for a few minutes. The empathy exercise can help you become more understanding than you think.

2 – Respect your limits and your spaces

As mentioned earlier, it’s important to keep a healthy distance from difficult people. After all, it is not easy to think differently in a troubled environment or that causes disturbances in your mind. Therefore, to best deal with each situation, you need to understand and respect your limits.

Keep the space healthy with distance without ignoring, despising or hurting the other. Remember that not everything the other person feels is a consequence of what you do. Each one has a particular way of interpreting the world and relationships.

3 – Communication without violence is the way

Always seek to clarify conflicts through dialogue and never resort to violence. Difficult people can even provoke anger inside you, but you have to know how to control it so you don’t lose your mind and end up doing something stupid.

A frank and well-placed dialogue always helps to solve any problem in life, especially those that get complicated between interpersonal relationships.