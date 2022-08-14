Luciano Camargo has an intimate meeting with Leonardo and takes over

Luciano Camargo melted for Leonardo

Luciano Camargo is usually very present on his social networks and this time he decided to post a photo of a meeting he had with Leonardo. The two, who have known each other for a long time, have a great friendship on and off the stage. They even have eternal bonds.

For those who don’t know, Luciano Camargo already had a relationship with one of Leonardo’s sisters and had a son with his wife, Nathan. In addition, they are the kind of friends who give each other advice and support each other in all circumstances and that’s exactly what Poliana Rocha’s husband did.

They enjoyed the backstage of the show they did together in Belo Horizonte and had a backstage conversation. On the occasion, Luciano Camargo took the opportunity to share a photo with Leonardo and melted affectionately for his longtime companion.

“Leo, you always with kind words and great wisdom…. Thank you for your kindness yesterday, I will always keep your advice my brother… but I won’t let the applesauce pass me by, there will be a comeback…. your carudo!!!! I love you!!!”, fired Luciano Camargo, opening his heart.

DETONED BY THE EX

Youtuber Cleo Loyola, who is Luciano Camargo’s ex-wife, draws attention and is always in evidence in the media because of her opinions. She has already been highlighted for detonating the relationship between Wanessa and Dado Dolabella, has already criticized her ex, brother-in-law, and everything that is entitled.

Yesterday afternoon (09), Luciano’s ex sent a message on instagram and left it to the public to evaluate the indirect that were given:

“Karina, fanatic huh? First commandment of the bible is what? ‘You will love your God above all things and you will love your neighbor as yourself’, if you don’t love your neighbor, don’t put me in the middle of that cake, not because I’m not from an evangelical church anymore ”, began the ex. by Luciano Camargo.

Then she continued; “Now I just beat the drums, if you don’t love your neighbor who is your ex husband, father of your child, how do you love God that you don’t see? It’s easy to say that you love God, that God sent, that God did, right? But if you don’t love your brother, your sister, your son, because there are certain evangelicals who don’t even speak with their son, much less with their granddaughter, child”.