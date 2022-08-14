Lula again promises aid of R$ 600 and discredits Bolsonaro

Former president participated in live alongside Janones; deputy said that the current chief executive will end the benefit

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) once again said that he will keep the Auxílio Brasil value at R$ 600 if elected in October. The PT held live this Saturday morning (13.Aug.2022) with Deputy André Janones (Avante), whose flag is the permanent maintenance of the benefit.

In the broadcast, the PT asked people to withdraw the benefit created by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to buy food. He also defended the creation of a set of public policies aimed at rural producers, micro-entrepreneurs and the unemployed.

“The only possibility for Emergency Aid to continue is for us to win the elections and do what the people expect us to do: respect it”said the former president.

The Auxílio Brasil in the amount of R$ 600 began to be paid in August. The installments, however, are only guaranteed until December 31, 2022. The benefit was approved by the National Congress in the month in the PEC das Bondades package.

“In addition to Bolsonaro having created a PEC to create an emergency state, in order to guarantee Emergency Aid, he only guaranteed it until December because after December the electoral interest ended, the poor people continue to go hungry. Do you think Guedes has any concerns about the poor people of this country? Guedes doesn’t even know he has a poor man”said Lula.

According to PT, the Minister of Economy “lives locked” in the Ministry building and, therefore, is unaware of the reality of the population.

watch the live broadcast by PT (19min38s):

Without fake news

At liveJanones said that Bolsonaro will “to finish” with the benefit from next year. The deputy’s speech diverges, however, from the government plan of the current president, which establishes as one of the “Priority Appointments” management, if re-elected, the maintenance of the amount of R$ 600 of Auxílio Brasil as of January 2023.

“With Lula, Emergency Aid will come into existence in the country next year. With Bolsonaro, Emergency Aid ended”said Janones.

During the broadcast, the deputy also states that he never disclosed fake news and that he is careful with the information he discloses.

Janones withdrew his pre-candidacy for the Presidency of the Republic in early August to support Lula in the race for the Plateau. With the decision, Avante, Janones’ party, will be in PT’s coalition, which should add 6.4 minutes of TV advertising time to the former president’s campaign.

Bolsonaro responds

President Bolsonaro refuted Lula and Janones’ speeches during participation in the program face to face. He said that he agreed with the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, to maintain the value of R$600.00 for the benefit next year.

“It’s a lie. Look, dear, Lula. Let’s assume that the information is true. How much was Bolsa Família in Lula’s government? You do monetary updating, make it very clear. How much is Emergency Aid today? It’s three times bigger than it was in his time.”he said.