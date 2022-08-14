Lula should go to the inauguration of Alexandre de Moraes in the TSE

The event may bring together PT and Jair Bolsonaro, who was personally invited by the minister

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), candidate for a new term at the head of the Planalto Palace, is expected to attend the inauguration of Minister Alexandre de Moraes as president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

The event could put Lula and Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the same environment, who are leading a polarized dispute over the command of the Federal Executive. The current president was personally invited by Moraes.

The inauguration is at 19:00 on Tuesday (16.Aug.2022), the day the campaign officially begins. Lula has a visit to the Volkswagen factory in São Bernardo do Campo scheduled for 2 pm. The idea is to fly to Brasília, where the TSE is located, then.

The decision to attend the inauguration was taken on Friday (12.Aug.2022). The PT seeks to convey a message of institutional appreciation, found the Power 360.

On Wednesday (Aug 10), Moraes went to Palácio do Planalto accompanied by fellow minister Ricardo Lewandowski, who will be the deputy of the Court, to deliver the inauguration invitation to Bolsonaro. The term of office at the head of the Court is 2 years.

The minister’s trip to Planalto to make the invitation was articulated by ministers Paulo Guedes (Economy), Ciro Nogueira (Casa Civil) and Jorge Oliveira (TCU) to try to reduce friction between Bolsonaro and Moraes.

Bolsonaro has a campaign act in Juiz de Fora (MG) at 11 am. This is the city where he was stabbed in September 2018, the year he won the election.

The minister also called the other former presidents of the Republic, hence the invitation to Lula. He takes over from Edson Fachin, who had held the post since February.

the last search PowerDate, released on August 4, shows Lula with 43% of voting intentions for the 1st round. Jair Bolsonaro has 35%.