Luladay dominates social networks with support from fans Anitta

50 days before the first round, an event promoted by Anitta fans puts Lula and the advances in his first two governments at the top of the most commented topics.

Brazil de facto – 50 days before the first round, Luladay – an event promoted in favor of Lula’s candidacy by Anitta’s fans –, is the most talked about topic this morning (13) on social networks. The 24-hour political-cultural event aims to attract more voters for the Lula and Alckmin ticket. The action started at 0:00 and goes until 23:59 this Saturday (13). The strategy is for participants to post reasons they have to vote for Lula, highlighting the advances made in social policies in his two governments.

However, this Luladay, the former president has been the target of thousands of posts not only from Anitta’s fans. Personalities, artists, politicians and Lula supporters are leaving to participate. Relief at the arrival of the election is a common feeling among the demonstrations, as well as gratitude and affection for the candidate who leads the polls.

“Good morning, August 13th, to our comrade who knows that in 3 days the successful electoral campaign will begin that will elect the president who will rescue this country from darkness”, recalled Marcelo Uchôa, professor of Law at the University of Fortaleza, a member of the Brazilian Association of Jurists. for Democracy on his Twitter profile.

Luladay also against Fake News

In his publication, the professor recalls that the country is used to “outsourcing the matter of Fake News to the TSE”, but that “if we do not respond with the same intensity, the damage will no longer be reversed”. “To win, we need to recognize that Bolsonarism maintains dominance in the middle, including because it handles various tools well and uses Fake News without weight on conscience. They are attacking with everything in the networks. They are deliberately raffling off the treasury to obtain political-electoral dividends. Physiology is explicitly harassing the Judiciary. They created a courtroom! Today’s terrorism was the decree of the armed forces in the elections. We need to react,” he urges.

Human Rights lawyer Jefferson Nascimento, from the Oxfam Brazil team, also participated in #LulaDay. “I’m with Lula because his government helped lift 30 million Brazilians out of poverty. Today, everything has changed for the worse. There is no real democracy with 33 million people starving #LULADay. Between 2003 and 2014, the population in poverty fell from 51.1 million to 20.7 million, points out @CampelloTereza. “It is possible to face hunger. It is possible to be done. We’ve already done it – and we can do it again” #EncontroContraAFome“, he recorded.

Check out some participations in #LulaDay

Did you guys know that in 2022 the “Minha Casa Minha Vida” turns 13 years old?

This housing program was created to allow low-income families to have access to their own homes. — In 2021, the program had a 98% cut of resources, by the current government.#LULADay pic.twitter.com/a2folXH5FM — Anitta Crave (@AnittaCrave) August 13, 2022

