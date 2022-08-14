‘Luladay’ gains strength on Twitter and becomes one of the most talked about topics on the social network | elections



Anitta and Janja, Lula’s wife, combine lunch ‘without laurel in beans’ – Reproduction of the internet

Anitta and Janja, Lula’s wife, combine lunch ‘without laurel in beans’Reproduction from the internet

Published 08/13/2022 16:38 | Updated 08/13/2022 17:33

With exactly 50 days to go before the 1st round of the elections, Lula’s name was on Twitter’s trending topics this Saturday, August 13th.

The reason why the name of the presidential candidate is among one of the most talked about topics on the social network is the ‘LulaDay’ movement. Created by fans of singer Anitta, the ‘cultural turn’ began at dawn today and will last until midnight. The objective is to support the candidacy of the former president.

The account identified as @anittacrave tweeted about the event online, with the schedule that will also take place on other social networks.

‘Luladay’ is created by fans of Anitta and gains strength on Twitter Publicity / Social Networks

Many politicians and candidates for office in these elections also made posts in support of Lula, with #luladay. Alessandro Molon (PSB), candidate for the Senate from Rio, was one of the names.

Candidate for the Senate for Rio de Janeiro, Alessandro Molon publishes photo in support of Lula Publicity / Social Networks

The event takes place on the same day that Lula and Bolsonaro gave interviews to online channels. While the first candidate talked to federal deputy André Janones (Avante-MG), in a live on Facebook, the second was interviewed live by journalist Rica Perrone, on the Youtube channel ‘Cara a Tapa’.