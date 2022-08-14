Malafaia turns March for Jesus in Rio into Bolsonaro’s electoral rally

support the 247

ICL

247 – The March for Jesus, which takes place in the afternoon since Saturday in Rio de Janeiro, has become a rally by Jair Bolsonaro and his candidates in the state, informs Guilherme Amado, from Metrópoles. The event was organized by Silas Malafaia and Cláudio Duarte, who on the 7th of September of last year summoned the faithful to start a revolution.

The main sound truck, which transported six pastors from the Council of Pastors of Rio de Janeiro (Comerj), Bolsonaro, Cláudio Castro and their candidates, led the chorus “Mito, Mito, Mito”.

At the microphone was a pastor, who preceded Bolsonaro’s speech.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

The candidates Max Guilherme, Hélio Negão, Thiago Gagliasso, Sóstenes Cavalcante, Major Fabiana and Waldir Ferraz were present.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Clarissa Garotinho, candidate for the Senate for União Brasil, was also on the stand, always next to Michelle Bolsonaro.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

During the march, Malafaia and Duarte prayed four times for Bolsonaro and Castro. Michelle once prayed for the “revival” of the nation. The truck was decorated with Brazilian flags.

The public present carried Brazilian flags, some people wore Bolsonaro blouses and saints of Bolsonar candidates were being distributed, concludes Guilherme Amado.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.