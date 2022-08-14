Man suspected of attacking Salman Rushdie charged with attempted murder, prosecutor says | World

WASHINGTON – Hadi Matar, suspected of stabbing writer Salman Rushdie at an event in New York on Friday, has been charged with attempted murder and is being held without bail, the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office said on Saturday. )

Hadi Matar, a 24-year-old man from Fairview, New Jersey, was indicted for attempted second-degree murder and second-degree assault, County District Attorney Jason Schmidt said in a statement. Through his lawyer, Matar pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Schmidt said state and federal officials, including in New Jersey, are working to understand the planning and preparation of the attack and determine whether more charges should be brought.

Rushdie, an Indian writer who spent years in hiding after Iran urged Muslims to kill him over his novel “The Satanic Verses”, was stabbed in the neck and torso onstage during a lecture on Friday. After hours of surgery, Rushdie was on ventilation and unable to speak.

2 of 2 Salman Rushdie, 75, stabbed at a lecture in the United States. — Photo: Grant Pollard/Invision/AP Salman Rushdie, 75, stabbed at a lecture in the United States. — Photo: Grant Pollard/Invision/AP

A preliminary review of the accused’s social media by the authorities showed that he was sympathetic to Shia extremism and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards’ Army, popularly known as the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, according to NBC New York.

Hadi Matar was born in California and recently moved to New Jersey, the NBC report said, adding that he had a counterfeit driver’s license.