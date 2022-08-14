March for Jesus gathers faithful in downtown Rio | Rio de Janeiro

After 7 years of waiting, the March for Jesus takes place this Saturday (13) in downtown Rio. The event, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, started at 2 pm on Avenida Presidente Vargas.

Accompanied by six electric trios, the faithful went to Praça da Apoteose, where several gospel music concerts take place. Evangelical leaders will also be present.

The last march in Rio took place in 2015, also at Apoteose, and gathered an audience of 300,000 people.

This is the 15th edition and this year’s motto is “Family! Everyone’s commitment!”.

President Jair Bolsonaro is in Rio for the event. Before entering Marquês de Sapucaí, he spoke briefly on top of an electric trio.

Governor Cláudio Castro took the stage and participated in a prayer for Rio.

1 of 5 Governor Cláudio Castro on stage at the March — Photo: Alba Valéria Mendonça/g1 Rio Governor Cláudio Castro on stage at the March — Photo: Alba Valéria Mendonça/g1 Rio

The president of the Council of Ministers of the State of RJ (Comerj), Pastor Cláudio Duarte, organizer of the meeting, said that the March is a gift from God to Rio and Brazil.

“The best time for our nation is coming, the best time for Brazil”, said the pastor.

2 of 5 March brings together children, some are wearing Brazilian flags — Photo: Alba Valéria Mendonça/g1 Rio March brings together children, some of them with Brazilian flags — Photo: Alba Valéria Mendonça/g1 Rio

Olivia and Ana Beatriz, 10, from the Assembly of God, residents of Olaria, in the North Zone, were excited for the chance to see one of their favorite bands.

“We arrived at 2 pm, there in the Center, we came with the people from the church. We came to see the band Apascentar”, said Olivia, who danced nonstop, wrapped in the Brazilian flag.

João Nascimento is the first gospel attraction, which started with the sound of a DJ.

3 of 5 The first singer to perform is João Nascimento — Photo: Alba Valéria Mendonça/g1 Rio The first singer to perform is João Nascimento — Photo: Alba Valéria Mendonça/g1 Rio

Some streets in the central area were closed to facilitate the movement of the population.

4 of 5 Young people enjoy the music — Photo: Alba Valéria Mendonça/g1 Rio Young people have fun to the sound of music — Photo: Alba Valéria Mendonça/g1 Rio