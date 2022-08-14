Márcio Fernandes talks about expectations for the quadrangular: “I’m not afraid of anything” | paysandu

This Saturday, the 13th, Paysandu played its last game in the first phase of the Brazilian Series C. Now, the Boogeyman is already thinking about the quadrangular. The bicolor team will face traditional Brazilian football teams. However, Márcio Fernandes, the team’s coach, says that the bicolor team also has a history and a shirt. Despite stating that he is not afraid of Lobo’s next opponents, he admits fear with arbitration.

– We have the same conditions as the other three (teams). God wanted us to stay in that key. It is in this key that we will have to make our access. I’m a little worried about refereeing. It is not possible what has been happening in Serie C. There are moves that are doubtful for us, but in other games they are seen as certainties. Speaking of our key, I’m not afraid of anything.

They will also face Paysandu. We have to do our best. We know that they are teams that have great fans, but the level of concentration will be greater. Sometimes we relax in some circumstances that can be fatal. — Marcio Fernandes

The coach did not like some decisions the referee made. Some Paysandu players fell inside the area and asked for a penalty, but nothing was scored. A penalty could put the Boogeyman equal on the scoreboard. The bicolor team hammered Floresta, but failed to score. Márcio comments that this is the “moment to lose”, he believes that the Boogeyman will have no room for negative results in the quadrangular.

– Losing is never good, but if I were to think of a day to lose maybe the best would be today. From now on, we no longer have the privilege of losing. We have to get right what’s not right. We were better all day today, but the opponent reached the goal once and scored. There was a lack of tranquility in our finalization.

In the quadrangular of Series C, the first opponent of Paysandu will be Vitória, in Barradão, still without a defined date. Find out what the order of the other Boogeyman matches will be (click here).