Marcos Mion doesn’t hold back tears and cries during ‘Caldeirão’ after receiving tribute from his children: “Connection with love”

The host Marcos Mion had a nice surprise during thecauldron” of last Saturday (13). While presenting the program, he was surprised to receive a video message from his three children, Romeo, Donatella and Stefano, all fruits of your marriage with Suzana Gullo.

In a clear show of affection, the trio sent messages of affection to Marcos, also wishing him a happy Father’s Day. Romeu began the speeches, congratulating the presenter: “Happy Father’s Day, Dad, you deserve it”. Then Donatella praised the same: “Daddy you are the best dad in the world, you are always with us when we need”.

Stefano, on the other hand, recalled a unique moment he lived with his father when they took a trip together, leaving everyone emotional: “Daddy, Happy Father’s Day, I will never forget the trip I had just you and me, it was one of the best times I had“, said.

Unable to contain her tears, Mion declared herself to her children and thanked them for having experienced this unique moment, declaring herself to them: “What a beautiful thing, thank you for this moment, on the eve of Father’s Day, I get emotional whenever I see my children, even more by surprise. I make a point of talking, I get emotional, because my children are my connection to love for me. They taught me, I became a father very early, we had Romeo, who is on the autism spectrum, and in a snap of my fingers, I was a man.”.