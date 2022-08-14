Marcos Mion doesn’t hold back tears and cries during ‘Caldeirão’ after receiving tribute from his children: “Connection with love”

Presenter was surprised with message of affection during the program

Marcos Mion can't hold back his tears and cries after receiving tribute from his children
The host Marcos Mion had a nice surprise during thecauldron” of last Saturday (13). While presenting the program, he was surprised to receive a video message from his three children, Romeo, Donatella and Stefano, all fruits of your marriage with Suzana Gullo.

In a clear show of affection, the trio sent messages of affection to Marcos, also wishing him a happy Father’s Day. Romeu began the speeches, congratulating the presenter: “Happy Father’s Day, Dad, you deserve it”. Then Donatella praised the same: “Daddy you are the best dad in the world, you are always with us when we need”.

Stefano, on the other hand, recalled a unique moment he lived with his father when they took a trip together, leaving everyone emotional: “Daddy, Happy Father’s Day, I will never forget the trip I had just you and me, it was one of the best times I had“, said.

Unable to contain her tears, Mion declared herself to her children and thanked them for having experienced this unique moment, declaring herself to them: “What a beautiful thing, thank you for this moment, on the eve of Father’s Day, I get emotional whenever I see my children, even more by surprise. I make a point of talking, I get emotional, because my children are my connection to love for me. They taught me, I became a father very early, we had Romeo, who is on the autism spectrum, and in a snap of my fingers, I was a man.”.

