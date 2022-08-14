Marlon Vera deciphers Dominick Cruz’s movement and erases former champion with brutal knockout at UFC San Diego

perfect outcome for Marlon Vera. One of the protagonists in the main fight of the UFC San Diegoheld this Saturday (13), in the United States, the Ecuadorian went through Dominick Cruz. Even with the former champion delivering a good performance, ‘Tito’ was able to decipher the veteran’s movement and, with a high kick, won a brutal knockout in the fourth round.

After another satisfactory performance, Vera takes an important step in her dream of fighting for the bantamweight belt (up to 61.2kg.). Current number five in the ranking, the Ecuadorian now accumulates four positive results in a row, being the last defeat in the clash against Jose Aldoin 2020.

Considered by many to be the best bantamweight in history, Cruz showed his ‘old form’ for much of the contest. The 37-year-old veteran, however, ended up being a victim of his own strategy, being caught with an unexpected blow from his opponent and moving away from the dream of retaking the condition of challenger to the throne.

The fight

The match started with Dominick going up with combinations in the opening seconds. Vera was careful not to fall into the former champion’s trap. Cruz changed bases in an attempt to confuse the opponent. The North American continued to take the initiative in the clash and intimidated the Ecuadorian. After a low kick, Marlon connected a straight, which took down the former champion. Cruz managed to get up and attacked his opponent again. Toward the final minute, Dominick cornered Vera with a string of punches. Marlon found it difficult to touch the former champion, who acted safely. When there were about 40 seconds left to finish the stage, Cruz managed a providential takedown, but was almost surprised by an armbar. The round ended with Dominick kicking Marlon’s legs to the ground.

In the second round, Cruz took the initiative with a jab to the Ecuadorian’s belt line. The former champion continued to show the ‘old form’, confusing the opponent with punches and low kicks. As time went by, Dominick continued to feint and forced his rival to miss. During the fight, the ex-champion moved in and out of Vera’s range of action, without giving his opponent a chance to counterattack. In the final seconds, Marlon launched a high kick, but the attack passed in the void.

The third round began with Cruz launching a string of low kicks, followed by a hook. With just over a minute into the fight, Vera swung the former champion with a hook. The American bent his knees, but got up quickly. Halfway through the stage, the Ecuadorian seemed to have found the distance to touch his opponent. After the scare, Cruz tried to increase the volume of blows, but launched many attacks in the void. The stage ended with the athletes exchanging blows in the center of the octagon.

In the fourth round, Dominick tried a takedown in the opening seconds, but the attack was well defended by the Ecuadorian. With little more than a minute, Vera returned to unbalance the former champion with an encounter blow. As in previous times, the American did not accuse the attack and quickly got up. Halfway through the round, Marlon surprised the American with a clean high kick to the face. Immediately, Cruz fell unconscious and the battle was over.

UFC San Diego Stats

UFC San Diego results

MAIN CARD

Rooster weight (up to 61.2 kg.): Marlon Vera defeated Dominick Cruz by knockout at 2m12s of R4

Featherweight (up to 65.7kg.): Nate Landwehr defeated David Onama by majority decision (29-27, 28-28, 29-27)

Strawweight (up to 52.1kg.): Yazmin Jauregui defeated Iasmin Lucindo in the unanimous decision of the judges (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Light heavyweight (up to 93kg.): Azamat Murzakanov defeated Devin Clark by TKO 1m18s from R3

Rooster weight (up to 61.2 kg.): Priscila Pedrita defeated Ariane Lipski by TKO at 1m05s of R1

Average weight (up to 83.9kg.): Gerald Meerschaert finished Bruno Blindado with a guillotine 1m39s from R3

PRELIMINARY CARD

Married weight (up to 54.4kg.): Angela Hill defeated Lupita Godinez in the unanimous decision of the judges (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Heavyweight (up to 120.2kg.): Martin Buday defeated Lukasz Brzeski by judges split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Flyweight (up to 56.7kg.): Nina Nunes defeated Cynthia Calvillo in the judges’ split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Light weight (up to 70.3kg.): Gabriel Benitez defeated Charlie Ontiveros by TKO at 3m25s of R1

Flyweight (up to 56.7kg.): Tyson Nam defeated Ode Osbourne by knockout at 2m59s of R1

Married weight (up to 81.6kg.): Josh Quinlan defeated Jason Witt by knockout at 2m09s of R1

Rooster weight (up to 61.2 kg.): Youssef Zalal and Da’Mon Blackshear tied by majority decision (29-28, 28-28, 28-28)