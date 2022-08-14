Material You in Everything: Google’s Gboard Being Updated With Design Improvements

Gboard has already received some updates with some details based on Material You and now Google is working on more news to integrate this style to its official keyboard. The news was found in the Gboard Beta 12.1 APK, which was reviewed by 9to5Google and Twitter user Radek Błędowski (@RKBDI). As we can see below, Material You will not be limited to Gboard keys, but will also be integrated with tools and other buttons in the application, including the settings screen and the keyboard shortcut bar.

It is also possible to note that Gboard will still bring some improvements to this new version, which will accommodate up to 5 shortcuts in the top bar, one more than what is available in the current version. Another noticeable improvement was in the text editing menu, which now has keys with rounded rectangles instead of simple rectangles separated by lines.

Unfortunately, it is not yet possible to say when all these new features will arrive on Gboard, but considering that they are already embedded in the application, it is only a matter of time before Google starts testing them on devices via A/B tests on their servers, where Beta version users should be the first to be contemplated. What did you think of these Gboard news? Tell in the comments.