Matias asks to enter the church with Olivia and then freaks out in ‘Beyond Illusion’ | come around

“The dress is an earring. I’m lucky to have two wonderful mothers who sew so well!”, celebrates Olivia.
Olivia tries on a wedding dress with Heloísa in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
After the fitting, Olivia will find Matias (Antonio Calloni) around the house. The former judge will then ask to enter the church with the young woman on her wedding day. Even without wanting to hurt him, Olivia denies her biological father’s request.
“Sorry, doctor, but this role belongs to Benê (Claudio Jaborandy), the father who raised me. I think it would be ungrateful if I did that to him. But if you accept, you can be my godfather next to Dona Violeta. Think carefully”, explains the young woman.
Matias asks to enter the church with Olivia in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
But Heloísa will listen to the entire conversation and comfort her brother-in-law. Matias will say he doesn’t care, because he already has his daughter’s forgiveness Elisa. But that’s when Heloísa will say that Elisa didn’t forgive him and that he was tricked by a trick of Isadora (Larissa Manoela) and Davi (Rafael Vitti).
“Elisa? That wasn’t Elisa. It was Isadora in disguise, stupid of her! You were made a fool of by your own daughter and by the magician, who used your madness to prove his innocence”, Heloísa will gloat, leaving Matias in a rage.
Heloísa tells Matias that Elisa did not appear for him, but Isadora in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
Meanwhile, Davi and Violeta (Malu Galli) will talk at the police station. After accepting the mother-in-law’s apology, the magician will ask her to hire the real Rafael Antunes (Fabrício Belsoff) and she will commit to her son-in-law. When she gets home, Violeta will have another decision to make. Seeing Matias in an outbreak, the businesswoman will talk about her husband’s future.
“I haven’t been hospitalized until today. If he did it now, it would be out of revenge. And I wouldn’t be able to sleep in peace with my conscience”, Violeta will say.
Violeta talks with Davi in prison in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo
13 Aug
Saturday
Matias asks for forgiveness from David, who is suspicious of the former judge’s intentions. Isadora visits David in prison. Lavinia, Julinha and Constantino manage to trick Santa, who ends her relationship with Geraldo. Angrily, Heloísa reveals to Matias that he was the victim of a plot to confess his crime. Matias has a new outbreak, and Violeta tells Heloísa that she won’t be able to hospitalize her husband. Lorenzo thanks Bento for the article in defense of Onofre. Santa discovers that she was tricked by Julinha and Constantino. Iolanda prepares to leave Campos, when she sees the real Rafael Antunes. Arthur tells Davi he has news about his criminal review request.
Heloísa confirms to everyone that Matias is Olivia’s father