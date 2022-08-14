“May you feel my affection”

Jade Picon and Leo Picon make fame on the internet for being big names in the team of Brazilian influencers. Together, the brothers make millions with publicity and inspire people who want to invest in the career of content creation. This Saturday (13), Leo surprised his followers with an open letter to his sister.

In the stories of Instagram, the businessman declared himself to Jade and made it clear everything he feels for the youngest. It is worth mentioning that while the young woman was confined to the BBB 22Leo was one of the great supporters of the influencer when he got into controversies inside the most watched house in Brazil.

“I love you my princess @jadepicon. While you sleep here by my side, I think about all the phases and transformations of our lives. Everything we’ve been through, every place and situation we’ve been and our complicity and union remain intact in ours. DNA“, he began.

“I don’t know if our relationship has changed, when I was 7 and you were 2, you were 13, you were 8, you were 15, you were 10, you were 20, you were 15, 25, you were 20. We have changed a lot and our relationship is always preserved in this space of love, provocations, advices, kindness, discussions, job and lots of laughs. To be part of your life from a unique place that is like your big brother – your big brother @ – is until today my greatest joy and I’m glad you finally recognize me as a brother of Jade“, continued.

“I feel like at 5 years old God gave me everything that is most precious to me, you arrived and completely changed my life, made it more feminine, more colorful, more fun, more cautious, you brought me something beyond myself to worry about. and take care. As I write here, you sleeping put your hand on my hands. May you always feel my affection and love wherever you are!”, he concluded.