Midfielder elected Corinthians star on the night of defeat in Drbi; side the worst

Corinthians met its first defeat as home team in the 2022 Brazilian on Sunday night after being overcome by Palmeiras. As was to be expected, the setback reflected directly on the picture “Fan Notes“, here from my wheel.

In a night of low averages, the best evaluated was Renato Augusto. The midfielder, who started and stayed on the field for the 90 minutes, received an average of 6.7. It was from his feet that the best Corinthians opportunities in the match came out.

Close behind are Balbuena and Cássio. The defender received an average of 6.2 and the goalkeeper of 5.9. The duo, who was also a starter, helped in the defensive behavior of the alvinegra team.

On the other hand, the worst of the night was Fagner. Shirt 23, who was reserve against Palmeiras, entered the field with the ball rolling and made the pass mistake that ended up resulting in the opponent’s goal. It was rated at 0.9. Roni, who scored the goal from Palmeiras pushing against his own goal, scored 1.7. Adson completes the podium with 1.9.

Check out the notes from the Corinthians fans *

holders cassio

Average rating: 5.9

Reviews received: 1,748 Rafael Ramos

Average rating: 5.4

Reviews received: 1,745 Bruno Mendez

Average rating: 5.8

Reviews received: 1,747 babble

Average rating: 6.2

Reviews received: 1,748 Lucas Piton

Average rating: 4.3

Reviews received: 1,716 Du Queiroz

Average rating: 4.4

Reviews received: 1,711 Fausto Vera

Average rating: 4.6

Reviews received: 1,734 Renato Augusto

ace of the match

Average rating: 6.7

Reviews received: 1,756 Gustavo Silva

Average rating: 3.4

Reviews received: 1,697 Roger Guedes

Average rating: 4.2

Reviews received: 1,740 Yuri Alberto

Average rating: 2.5

Reviews received: 1,754 reservations Fagner

Average rating: 0.9

Reviews received: 1,881 addon

Average rating: 1.9

Reviews received: 1,714 Ron

Average rating: 1.7

Reviews received: 1,775 Technician Victor Pereira

Average rating: 2.7

Reviews received: 1746 Referee Raphael Claus

Average rating: 2.7

Reviews received: 1457 Total votes: 27,669

*Notes from the fans registered until 08/13/2022 at 23:31. The evaluations of Corinthians 0 x 1 Palmeiras players, coach and referee will remain open for the public to vote until 08/14/2022 at 19:00.

