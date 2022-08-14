Milton Ribeiro case delegate asks for arrest of PF leadership

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and then Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro in a photo taken during a ceremony at Palácio do Planalto on February 4, 20211 (Photo: REUTERS/Adriano Machado)

Deputy Bruno Calandrini, responsible for the investigation into corruption in the Ministry of Education which led to the arrest of former minister Milton Ribeiro, asked the STF (Federal Supreme Court) to arrest members of the Federal Police’s leadership. The information comes from journalist Rodrigo Rangel, from the Metrópoles portal.

The argument for the arrest request is that the PF high command interfered in the investigations into the case. This is the first time in recent history that a delegate has asked for the arrest of colleagues, who are part of the PF leadership.

It will be up to Minister Cármen Lúcia, in charge of the investigation into corruption at the MEC, to decide on the arrest.

interference

Shortly after the arrest of former minister Milton Ribeiro, delegate Calandrini sent a message to a group of police officers stating that their commanders were restricting the progress of the investigation. He wrote that he did not have “investigative autonomy to conduct the investigation of this case with independence and institutional security”.

The delegate also stated that Milton Ribeiro was not transferred from São Paulo to Brasília, when he was imprisoned within the scope of the operation, by a “superior decision”.

The delegate brought evidence, through phone calls intercepted with judicial authorization, that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) would have alerted Milton Ribeiro of the imminent risk of an operation deflagration. From this, the MPF (Federal Public Ministry) requested that the case, which was in the first instance of the Federal Court in Brasília, be transferred to the STF. Since then, the investigation is with the minister Cármen Lúcia.

According to the Metrópoles portal, the request for the arrest of the Federal Police leadership was recently presented. There was already an expectation that Calandrini would resort to this extreme measure. The delegate became the target of an internal investigation for having made accusations against his superiors.

The directors’ fear increased after the finding that the delegate had asked the Supreme Court for a precautionary measure. The case runs under judicial secrecy.