More PIX keys than Brazilians: the number of registrations for transfers is twice the population | Economy

The number of registered PIX keys is already twice the Brazilian population. According to data from the Central Bank of Brazil (BC), until July this year, 478 million keys were registered, twice as many as the 214.9 million Brazilians.

The vast majority of keys (95%) belong to individuals. According to the BC, the number of operations via PIX already exceeds other means such as prepaid cards, intrabank transfers and direct debit.

PIX is an instant and free payment system developed by the Central Bank to facilitate financial transactions. The tool began to be developed in 2018 and was launched in November 2020. Since then, the number of registered users has tripled – from 41,000 to 131,000.

Users’ preferred key type is random, in which a combination of numbers and letters is provided to perform the transaction. There are more than 190 million random keys – 39.8% of the total, followed by CPF (22.7%), mobile number (21%) and email address (14.7%).

In July this year, the system handled BRL 933 billion in more than 2 trillion transactions. Adherence to the PIX Saque and PIX Troco features, which were launched in November last year, is still lower compared to total transactions, but has also been growing. In July, both modalities totaled 270 thousand transactions.