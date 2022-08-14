More than 10,000 opportunities available with grants of up to BRL 8,000

As we always inform here, internships and trainees are important steps in the search for professional success. This path needs to be traveled more and more by young people who are trained and prepared to face a competitive job market. And this fight already starts in the selection processes, as you can check in the more than 10 thousand opportunities available here. See some of them in our article below.

More than 10 thousand opportunities for internships and trainees

As mentioned above, this week is closing but opportunities keep coming to Baixada Santista, in São Paulo. And for those looking for an internship or trainee, there are already 10,064 vacancies in several companies such as Center for Company-School Integration (CIEE), Wilson Sons and safe harbor. Namely, all of them have grants ranging from R$750 to R$1,212 and are available for different areas. Another highlight is the trainee vacancies at the Itau bank with remuneration of up to R$ 8 thousand. See our list below.

list of vacancies

O Center for Company-School Integration (CIEE) has 336 vacancies in the areas of Law (4315335 and 4315387), Economics (4311732), Administration Management (4311231 and 4313103), Information Technology (4313005), Administrative Occupations (4312834). There are also opportunities for High School (4315171). The available grants range from R$750 to R$1,212. To sign up, just go to portal.ciee.org.br and inform the vacancy code.

the shipping company Wilson Sons opened applications for talents in Journalism, Public Relations, Publicity and Advertising, Marketing or related areas, to work 6 hours a day. It is necessary to have mastery of audiovisual and graphic design tools, good writing, ability to manage demands and knowledge of internal channels. To sign up, go to http://bit.ly/3Sn6PuM.

The insurance company Porto Seguro has opened vacancies for its internship program for Higher Education and accepts applications until August 22nd. There are opportunities in the areas of Actuarial Credit Analysis and Quality, Internal Business Audit, in Technology, Data Science, Accounting, Finance and Controllership, Marketing and Digital Transformation, among others. Interested parties can register at www.estagioporto.com.br/#oportunidades.

The Brazilian financial giant has opportunities for trainees with graduation scheduled until July 2024 and with availability of work for 8 hours a day, from Monday to Friday. Advanced English is required to work on the Business Track. The salary is R$ 8 thousand and registrations can be made through the website. http://bit.ly/3bKzqKb until the 5th of September.

