More than 4 million Brazilians have given up looking for a job

In the second quarter of this year, the number of discouraged people, which are people who gave up looking for a job, reached the mark of 4.3 million

In the second quarter of this year, the number of discouraged people, which are people who gave up looking for a job, reached the mark of 4.3 million, according to the National Survey by Continuous Quarterly Household Sample (PNAD Contínua), published by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) last Friday (12). In the first quarter they were 4.1 million.

disheartened

Thus, the state with the highest number of dropouts is Bahia, with 612 thousand. In percentage terms, compared to the number of workers, the Northeastern states have the highest rates: Maranhão (14.8%) and Alagoas (13.7%). In Brazil, this percentage is 3.8%.

Furthermore, the research shows that there was a drop in unemployment in 22 of the 27 units of the federation. However, this index can distort reality, as it does not take into account the discouraged.

signed wallet

The percentage of employees with a formal contract in the private sector was 73.3%. The highest percentages were in:

Santa Catarina – 87.4%;

São Paulo – 81.0%; and

Paraná – 80.9%.

The minors were at:

Piauí – 46.6%;

Maranhao – 47.8%; and

Pará – 51.0%.

On its own

The percentage of self-employed workers was 26.2%. Thus, the highest percentages were found in:

Amapá – 35.7%;

Rondônia – 35.3%; and

Amazonas – 35.0%.

And the minors at:

Federal District – 20.1%;

Mato Grosso do Sul – 22.6%; and

São Paulo – 23.2%.

Informality

The informality rate in Brazil was 40.0% of the employed population. Thus, the highest rates were:

Pará – 61.8%;

Maranhao – 59.4%; and

Amazonas – 57.7%.

And the smallest ones at:

Santa Catarina – 27.2%;

São Paulo – 31.1%; and

Federal District – 31.2%.

Furthermore, in the second quarter of 2022, the composite rate of underutilization of the workforce (unemployed people, underemployed due to insufficient hours worked and in the potential workforce in relation to the expanded workforce) was 21.2%.

