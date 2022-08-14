More than 8 thousand babies born in 2022 in RJ spend Father’s Day without the father’s record on the certificate | Rio de Janeiro

More of 8 thousand babies born in 2022 in Rio de Janeiro will not celebrate the Father’s Day this Sunday (14) with the paternal registration on birth certificate.
According to the National Association of Registrars of Natural Persons (Arpen), by July 2022, 8,183 children born in the state were registered with the mother’s name only.
The number corresponds to 7.2% of newborns in Rio de Janeiro. Even with the lowest number of births since 2016, the percentage is higher than 2021, which had 6.8%.
- Almost 500 children are registered a day without their father’s name in Brazil
The president of Arpen until July 2022, Alessandra Lapoente, points out that the data show that there is still a lot of progress ahead in relation to the paternal responsibility.
“Fathers and mothers are primarily responsible for raising their children. The reality of families is obviously different, however, it is data like these presented that can help to understand the importance of care and help that children need to have during this period of growth”, she defines.
The parents of these children can still register, through the paternity recognition. Just go to any Civil Registry Office. Since 2012, even a court decision is no longer necessary for the recognition of paternity.
The person can also claim the recognition of socio-affective paternityin which there is no biological bond with the child, but creation based on affection is proven.
Both cases require the mother to authorize the registration. In the second situation, if there is an already recognized father, his authorization is also required.
‘XXXXX’: Vasco warns of the problem
Andrey, from Vasco, celebrates one of his two goals on Saturday; instead of the name, the shirt has XXXXX written, to warn about the large number of children registered without the father’s name — Photo: Daniel Ramalho/Vasco
On Saturday, in an action between Vasco da Gama and the RJ Public Defender’s Office, the players entered Campo de São Januário, where the team beat Tombense 3-1, with “XXXXX” written in the place where the names of the athletes.
The idea was to draw attention to the absence of the father’s name on children’s birth certificates.
Vasco shirts with XXXXX in place of the players’ names — Photo: Vasco/Disclosure