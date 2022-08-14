More than 8 thousand babies born in 2022 in RJ spend Father’s Day without the father’s record on the certificate | Rio de Janeiro

2 of 3 Andrey, from Vasco, celebrates one of his two goals on Saturday; instead of the name, the shirt has XXXXX written, to warn about the large number of children registered without the father’s name — Photo: Daniel Ramalho/Vasco

Andrey, from Vasco, celebrates one of his two goals on Saturday; instead of the name, the shirt has XXXXX written, to warn about the large number of children registered without the father’s name — Photo: Daniel Ramalho/Vasco