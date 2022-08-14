Morínigo does not resist pressure and is fired from Coritiba

End of the line! Gustavo Morínigo is no longer a coach coritiba. The dismissal came this Sunday (14), after another defeat by Coxa in the Brasileirão. The team lost to Atlético-MG, 1-0, with a goal in stoppage time, and entered the relegation zone of the championship.

The announcement of the resignation was made by the president of the club, Juarez Moraes e Silva, in a brief statement to the press after the match at Couto Pereira. The manager also announced the departure of René Simões, Coxa’s sports head.

“We are officially announcing a change in the coaching staff and in what we call the sports head. So, both the coaching staff led by Gustavo Morínigo, and the head, under René Simões’ responsibility until then, the board decided to make this change We would like to thank the professionals immensely, the entire commission, and also René for all the dedication, dedication they had during that time”, said Juarez.

The alviverde board has not yet informed who will be the coach’s replacement. The next game will be against Fluminenseat 7 pm on Saturday (20), at Maracanã, for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão.

“You (the press) would probably like to know if there are already substitutes. And no. We made this decision today, now, at this moment, of course, reflected in the last few weeks, we have had difficulties, especially in the last games, and I would like to tell the fans and the members that we have great confidence that Coritiba will fulfill its goals this year, of course with a lot of struggle”, added the president.

pressure and crisis

After three consecutive defeats, two of them at home, at Couto Pereira, the Paraguayan coach was already being questioned. The growing dissatisfaction of the fans and part of the board had its final point. During the week, the pressure increased even more after members of the organized supporters Império Alviverde went to Graciosa’s CT.

Hired in January 2021, Gustavo Morínigo leaves the club with a rate of 50.8%. There were 43 wins, 22 draws and 34 defeats, with 130 goals scored and 112 against, over 99 matches.

In this period, the coach, who led the team in the final stretch of the 2020 Serie A, with no chance of reversing the fall, gained access to Serie B last year and the 2022 Campeonato Paranaense.

See the official note from Coritiba:

“Coritiba Foot Ball Club informs that Gustavo Morínigo is no longer the club’s coach. The decision was taken by the board after the match against Atlético-MG, this Sunday (14), at Couto Pereira. another professional who leaves Coxa.

Gustavo Morínigo was the first and so far only manager of the management, arriving at Coxa in early January, in 2021. The Paraguayan coach commanded Verdão for 99 games, winning 43 wins, 22 draws and accumulating 34 defeats, with 130 goals scored and 112 suffered. Assistants Roberto “Toro” Acuña and Diosnel Burgos, and fitness coach Gonzalo Llanos leave the club.

René Simões assumed the role of sports head at the beginning of the 2022 season, worked on assembling the alviverde squad and was also terminated after the game against Galo, for the 22nd round of the Brasileirão.

Coritiba thanks everyone for the work provided and wishes the professionals luck in the next challenges”.