Mussurana snake simply swallows rattlesnake; VIDEO

It was not at all difficult for a mussurana snake (scientific name: clelia clelia) simply swallowing a rattlesnake (crotalus and Sistrurus).

Much larger and with venom (venom) powerful enough to paralyze the opponent, the mussurana had no difficulty making a snack from the rattlesnake, which is undoubtedly another snake with a very dangerous venom.



The mussurana is known among scholars as the “snake of good” or “clean field” because its food is based on lizards and small rodents such as rats.

However, when feeling threatened, it will react aggressively, even though it does not pose a threat to humans, it can attack by biting with its 10 to 15 strong teeth in the back of its mouth or suffocating.

Other snakes such as rattlesnakes and pit vipers are part of their diet, killing them by constriction. Being immune to the venom of its main prey (Bothrops pit viper) and other species of the genus, but it is not immune to coral snake venom.

Rattlesnakes have a characteristic rattle on their tail, and are present throughout the American continent. It usually refers more specifically to the species Crotalus durissuswhose distribution area extends from Mexico to Argentina.



The rattlesnake, for reasons not well understood, instead of completely shedding its old skin, it keeps part of it wrapped around its tail in the form of a coarse gray ring.

Over the years, these dry pieces of epidermis form the rattles that, when the animal vibrates its tail, swing and cause the characteristic noise.

Although in the popular concept the number of rings in the rattle is sometimes interpreted as corresponding to the age of this snake, this is not correct, as at most it could indicate the number of skin changes.

