Netizens pay tribute to PT 50 days after the election

Hashtag refers to the PT number on the polls; This Saturday (Aug 13), Lula reached 4 million followers on Twitter

Netizens and PT politicians took the matter “#LulaDay”, in honor of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), to the most commented on Twitter this Saturday (13.Aug.2022). During the movement, Lula reached 4 million followers on the platform.

The subject was the 5th most commented on Twitter until this Saturday afternoon, with about 54,400 tweets. The date for the celebration is a reference to the party number on the ballot box in the 50 days prior to the 1st round of the election.

On his Instagram profile, Lula published a video informing the date and published the hashtag in the caption of the publication.

“Hey guys. Today is the 13th. There are 50 days left for the elections”said PT in a video published this Saturday.

During this Saturday morning, Lula participated in a live alongside deputy André Janones (Avante). During the broadcast, the PT member again said that he will keep the value of Auxílio Brasil at R$ 600 if he is elected in October.

Lula also asked people to withdraw the benefit created by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to buy food. He also defended the creation of a set of public policies aimed at rural producers, micro-entrepreneurs and the unemployed.

The conversation was broadcast live on PT’s YouTube and Janones’ Facebook. As of 11:48 am, it had been watched on both platforms by 80,374,000 people.