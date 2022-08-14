Never eat more than this amount of chocolate per day; know why

Chocolate is a true national addiction. Nobody disagrees with that! He is passionate and versatile, as you can find it in all ways and in various recipes. Cakes, pies, ice cream, brigadiers, cookies… It is present in all types of food. In addition, it is produced by different brands and even gives rise to white chocolate.

Even though it’s a tasty type of candy, it’s not exactly healthy. In fact, pure and simple chocolate is not so harmful health, but all things mixed with it to make it even more delicious, yes. The most common, the one that people like the most, receives several ingredients: lots of milk, sugar and fat.

And especially the white one, which is not even real chocolate, but a mix of several items, whose most prominent is the fat that is so bad! The sweetie ends up being one of the main responsible for diseases such as diabetes, high cholesterol and even hypertension problems.

That’s why the ideal is that people limit consumption as much as possible. If you are going to taste it, always in small quantities. Thus, a question is raised: is there a right number of chocolate to consume? The answer is yes, but also no. And with many variables!

Check it out: nobody dies to eat chocolates, at least not directly for him. The dessert even has an amount of theobromine, a plant compound that if ingested in large numbers can kill, however a person would need to eat more than 700 bars of milk chocolate for that to happen.

Also, it’s very likely that she would die from something else before it got to that point. What if we changed the question to: how much chocolate can someone eat a day and stay on a diet? balanced? The answer is not so exact, but we can get somewhere.

That’s because there is no universal amount for all diets. They are different and work for very specific bodies and purposes. If we were to arrive at a number that would hardly harm any diet, it would be 45 grams of chocolate with the highest possible cocoa content. We’re talking 70% up!

Of course, in that case many people would not want it, as it tends to be more bitter, but facts are facts. He is by far the healthiest. And as said, if you really want to avoid all the harm that chocolate can do to your body, what you should do is not eat in general, so fight against temptations.