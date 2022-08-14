New study identifies three types of female orgasm

Ana Melo Orgasms were named “wave”, “avalanche” and “volcano”

A study by researchers at Charles University in Prague, Czech Republic, and the Center for Genital Health and Education, identified three types of female orgasm: “wave”, “avalanche” and “volcano”. The finding was published in the scientific journal Journal of Sexual Medicine.

The names refer to the way the pelvic floor movements occurred during orgasm preparation and the release of tension in orgasm.

Scientists have characterized as “wave” when the pelvic floor presents undulations or successive contractions of tension and release in orgasm. Already the “avalanche” occurs when there is a higher tension of the pelvic floor with contractions that decrease the tension during orgasm. The “volcano” is characterized by the pelvic floor remaining at a lower tension before increasing dramatically at climax.

For the study, 54 women used a Bluetooth-connected vibrator, called Lioness, that detects the strength of pelvic floor contractions on two lateral sensors so that these patterns can be analyzed.

The women, who performed the tasks at home, were instructed to masturbate until they reached orgasm and to turn off the device two minutes after reaching climax. The volunteers repeated the actions for several days. They were also asked to perform a control test, in which they inserted the vibrator, but were not stimulated.

The results showed that almost 50% of the women (26) had “wave” orgasms, while 17 had “avalanches” and 11 had “volcanoes”.

An important finding was that each woman consistently tried only one of the three types. Someone who has one orgasm pattern will likely not be able to experience any of the others, although it has not been established whether or not it is possible to have other pelvic floor movements or if this is just less common.

“We’re doing a long-term study of women using Lioness to see how these different orgasm patterns are experienced, what the pleasure levels are, and where the stimulation that induces them comes from,” said James Pfaus, a professor of neuroscience at the University. Charles and lead author of the study, in a statement.

