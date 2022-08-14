New VW Amarok appears with single cabin in working version

The new generation of ford–creak-see-the-pics/” target=”_blank” rel=”noreferrer noopener”>Volkswagen Amarok had new industrial designs released that reveal an unprecedented version with a single cab. The German brand has never offered this configuration. Thus, the model will naturally focus on the public that uses pickup trucks for work. Therefore, the VW Amarok appears with a simpler look, in addition to having a basic package of technologies.

In terms of style, the variant loses many components of the new generation. The bumpers, for example, do not follow the body color and discard chrome details. Therefore, the finish is black, as well as the front grille, which has a simpler appearance. Even without confirmation, it is to be expected that the headlights will have more basic optical sets, without LED signatures. Finally, in the single-cab version, there are no fog lights.

reproduction

On the sides, you can see that the wheel arches follow the same look as the headlights. That is, it keeps the outline in black. But the main focus of attention goes to the bucket, which will have a greater volume and load capacity. It is worth mentioning that, so far, VW has not released the official measurements of the model. Finally, at the rear, the taillights lose the LED and have a less modern look, very similar to those of the new ford–creak-and-maverick-show-side-by-side-differences/” target=”_blank” rel=”noreferrer noopener”>Ford Ranger, which Amarok is based on. bucket cover.

Interior loses resources

As is to be expected, the VW Amarok’s simple version should have the basics when it comes to technology. After all, that’s not the point. In this way, the 12-inch multimedia center will be lost, which must be replaced by a 10-inch one. No pictures of the interior have been released so far. But, the pickup is also expected to lose the leather upholstery on the seats and the digital cluster. Regarding the driver assistance package, the utility should not have too much equipment, missing items such as blind spot monitoring, 360° cameras, among others.

reproduction

turbodiesel engine

Under the hood, it looks like there will be no changes. However, it all depends on the market. For this version, there will be two options, among the four offered in the new generation. The first is the most basic. It is about 2.0 turbodiesel four-cylinder engine, which delivers 148 horsepower. In addition to it, there is also a configuration with 170 hp. The transmission should be either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic.

Volkswagen/Disclosure

don’t come to Brazil

It is important to remember that, as anticipated by the Car Journal, the new Amarok will not come to the Brazilian market. It will be jointly produced with Ford Ranger in South Africa. Thus, the objective is to market in countries in the Middle East, Asia and the United States. Thus, for now, Brazil will receive only one pickup current generation update which, according to the German automaker, will have changes in design, safety and technology.

