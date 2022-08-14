Neymar shines in PSG victory

Paris Saint-Germain continues with 100% success in the French Championship. This afternoon, the Parisian team had no difficulties and beat Montpellier 5-2 in the Parc des Princes. Neymar was the highlight of the match for the second round of Ligue 1, with two goals – one from a penalty and the other from a header. The Brazilian left the field applauded by the fans in the stadium.

Sacko (own), Mbappé – who missed a penalty – and Renato Sanches scored PSG’s other goals, while Khazri and Tchato discounted for visitors. With the triumph, the Parisians reached six points in the French. The team remains undefeated and at the top of the table, due to the goal difference.

PSG’s next commitment to the French Championship is on August 21, a Sunday. The Paris team visits Lille for the third round of the competition, at 15:45 (GMT). On the same day, Montpellier hosts Auxerre.

Neymar shines and leads PSG

Cast alongside Mbappé and Messi in PSG’s attack this Saturday, Neymar was the highlight of the trio. With a lot of freedom to float in front, the Brazilian performed well as a shirt 10, arming the game. In addition to good passes to teammates, he participated with dribbling and even marking.

The inspired afternoon was crowned with two goals, one from a penalty and the other from the header, which paid tribute to Stephen Curry. The star still had a goal disallowed for offside and was cheered by the crowd.

Sacko has too late to forget

It is a fact that facing an attack with Neymar, Messi and Mbappé is already a nightmare for any defender, but Sacko had a performance to forget this afternoon. First, he tried to cut a kick from PSG’s number 7 and sent it into his own goal. Then he tried to disarm Messi, but he scored a penalty, converted by Neymar, when he put his hand on the ball.

Mbappé misses penalty and lets Neymar beat 2nd

Coming back from injury, Mbappé was selected as a starter this Saturday. Still without rhythm, the Frenchman missed some dribbles and passes and missed a penalty in the 22nd minute of the first half. He charged in the left corner of the goalkeeper Omlin, who fell to the right side and made the save. In the final minutes of the initial stage, PSG had another penalty scored in favor and shirt 7 gave the ball to Neymar.

PSG control and thrash

With a stellar team, PSG didn’t take long to control the actions in the game. The Parisian team dominated the ball and involved the opponent in a natural way. Vitinha and Verratti gave consistency in the midfield and released the attacking trio with Neymar, Messi and Mbappé for the creative moment.

Montpellier closes down and suffers

Aware that they were visiting the best team in the French Championship, Montpellier closed and had very little possession of the ball in the first half. Even back, the club could not hold the opponent’s attack and went to the break virtually defeated. Upon returning from the locker room, at least he went out on the counterattack and pierced goalkeeper Donnarumma.

game chronology

PSG had the first big chance in a penalty, in the 22nd minute of the opening period. Mbappe lost. At 38, shirt 7 kicked into the middle of the area, the ball deflected into Sacko and the home team opened the scoring. Shortly after, the home team had another penalty. This time, Neymar hit, displaced the goalkeeper and extended the lead in the 42nd minute of the first half.

The second stage was also lively. Neymar anticipated the goalkeeper and extended it to PSG in the 6th minute. Khazri reduced for the visitors in the 13th minute and Mbappé scored in the 23rd minute. Toward the end, Renato Sanches widened, at 42, and bye made the second of the visitors.

DATASHEET

PSG 5 x 2 MONTPELLIER

Competition: French Championship, second round

Date and time: August 13, 2022 (Saturday), at 4 pm (Brasília time)

Place: Parc des Princes in Paris

Referee: Willy Delajod

Auxiliaries: Philippe Jeanne and Erwan Finjean

Yellow Cards: Kimpembe, Vitinha (PSG); Wahi (Montpellier)

goals: Sacko (against), at 38′ Q1, Neymar, at 42′ Q1 and 6′ Q2, Khazri, at 13′ Q2, Mbappé, at 23′ Q2, Renato Sanches, at 42′ Q2, and byeat 46′ 2nd T

PSG: Donnarumma; Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Kimpembe; Hakimi (Mukiele), Vitinha (Paredes), Verratti (Renato Sanches), Nuno Mendes; Messi, Neymar (Ekitike) and Mbappé (Sarabia). Technician: Christophe Galtier.

MONTPELLIER: Omlin; Tchato, Sacko, Cozza, Sainte-Luce; Chotard, Ferri, Savanier, Maouassa (Souquet), Khazri (Germain); and Wahi (Sakho). Technician: Olivier Dall’Oglio.