Neymar ‘teaches’ Mbappé to take a penalty, shines, PSG thrashes and continues overwhelming in France

Parisian team debuted at Parc des Princes in France with quiet victory

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

In the home debut of the 2022-23 season of the French ChampionshipO PSG followed overwhelmingly and this Saturday beat Montpellier by 5 to 2 in the Princes Park.

Neymar scored two goals and maintained his impressive start to the season for Paris Saint-Germain, even being cheered and applauded by the crowd when he left the game in the final moments. Mbappé also scored, despite missing a penaltyi, Sacko scored against one of PSG’s goals, and Renato Sanches closed the account for the Parisians.

Khazri scored for the visitors at the start of the final stage, and Tchato scored Montpellier’s second in stoppage time.

Best moments

Championship status

With this result, the PSG remains overwhelming in the new season with three wins in three gamestwo for the French Championship.

Christophe Galtier’s team leads Ligue 1 with 6 points in two matches, with 10 goals scored and only two conceded. Montpellier is in eighth position with 3 points.

Learn from Ney, Mbappé…

The French forward had the chance to open the scoring in the first half when PSG won a penalty for a handball inside the area.

However, Mbappé ended up not hitting so well and the goalkeeper Omlin jumped accurately in the correct corner and palmed.

But at the end of the initial stage, shirt 7 redeemed himself. Mbappé kicked hard in the area and Sacko ended up pushing it into his own net.

Sacko would end up confirming his “villain” status minutes later by committing a second penalty in the match. This time, he had no doubts. Neymar went to the collection and swung the nets.

The guy: Neymar

There is no doubt that at the start of the season Neymar has overshadowed the other two stars of PSG’s attack (Messi and Mbappé). The Brazilian also scored his second goal in the match, with a header, in the 6th minute of the second half.

Now, shirt 10 has 5 goals and 3 assists in just three matches in the season so far.

When he was substituted in the last minute of the game, Neymar was cheered and applauded even by the PSG owner present at the stadium.

Messi off

Despite the ease of victory, Lionel Messi was the star of PSG’s attack that less shone in the match. The Argentinian was more subdued and was left behind in the leading role led by Neymar and Mbappé in the creation of Paris’ moves.

next games

PSG returns to the field next Sunday, away from home, against Lille for the French Championship. The match will be broadcast by ESPN on Star+.