Neymar’s official profile likes posts criticizing Mbappé after PSG’s rout | french football

Despite the good start of Paris Saint-Germain in the French Championship, with two defeats, the mood at the beginning of the season doesn’t seem to be the best. after the 5th to 2nd this Saturday over Montpellierwith two goals from Neymar and a penalty missed by Mbappé, the Brazilian’s official Twitter account liked a post with criticism of the French shirt 7.
Neymar celebrates one of his goals in PSG’s victory over Montpellier (Photo: STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)
“Now it’s official, Mbappé is the one who takes the penalties at PSG. Clearly this is a contract thing, because in no club in the world that has Neymar, he would be the second taker, none!! It seems that because of the contract Mbappé is the owner from PSG,” the tweet reads.
Post criticizing Mbappé liked by Neymar’s official profile – Photo: Reproduction
Another post liked this Saturday by Neymar’s profile was critical of the choice of Galtier by penalty takers. In the match at Parc des Princes, Mbappé missed a penalty in the 22nd minute. PSG had another penalty, at 41, and this time it was Neymar, scoring the team’s second goal. The dispute over the post of penalty taker became an issue after the game, and coach Christophe Galtier defended the sequence of kicks.
– The order was respected in this match. Kylian was the first batsman, Neymar would be the second. The choices were respected – said the coach.
