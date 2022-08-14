Non-stick component increases risk of liver cancer; what kind of pan is best?

Perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) is directly linked to the most common type of liver cancer, non-viral hepatocellular carcinoma, according to research released by the University of Southern California, in the United States. The result indicates that the use of the product increases the risk of developing the disease by 4.5 times.

Although the name is not famous, this element (PFOS) is present in non-stick components, common in pots and pans. Therefore, the study haunts those looking for tools that enable a healthier life.

Credit: Lisa Fotios/PexelsTeflon is a common element in cookware

PFOS is part of a group of artificial chemicals, the per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) substances, used to impart non-stick, waterproof and stain resistance to various products.

“Liver cancer is one of the most serious outcomes of liver disease and this is the first human study to show that PFAS are linked to this disease,” said Jesse Goodrich, researcher in Keck’s Department of Population and Public Health Sciences. School of Medicine.

The suspicion about the carcinogenic effects of the substance is not new – this association was first made in 1970 in industrial workers in the USA. Starting in the 1990s, researchers began to collect data on the substance’s relationship with the development of liver disease.

Teflon is combined with a substance called PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid). There is evidence, in several studies, that exposure to this product can produce adverse health effects, a fact already disclosed by the American Cancer Society.

And now, what do I do with my pan?

Credit: Hans/PixabayNot every pan has perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS), linked to the most common type of liver cancer

After years of use, it is difficult to know (and even remember) the origin or brand of a pan or frying pan. The time to change these kitchen utensils depends a lot on the material they are made of and the condition they are in. Some visible signs of the need for replacement are peeling and scratched coatings or coatings that have cracks, stains and dents.

When choosing a new product, pay attention to the instructions. As long as they are used following the manufacturer’s maintenance guidelines and taken care of so that the coating is not damaged, there are many safe pans on the market.

Teflon is a common element in pans, but aluminum, an excellent and inexpensive conductor of heat, is the most common metal in Brazilian kitchens.

However, there are also studies showing that aluminum can be released in food and, due to the neurotoxicity of this metal, it is related to several ailments, such as the development of Alzheimer’s.

To avoid overexposure to aluminum, remove food after cooking and store in another container – a glass one, for example. To wash the pan, use a soft sponge to prevent the metal from fraying.

Credit: Gary Barnes/PexelsStudy from the University of Southern California revealed: non-stick raises 4.5 times the risk of cancer

Many aluminum pans have a safety cover that can be damaged and expose the food to a toxic material.

Copper pans, in addition to being pretty (and expensive), are great for conducting heat and have good durability. Copper instruments are especially dear to those who make sweets or make brandy.

In Brazil, however, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) established that these utensils must contain a coating (gold, silver, nickel or tin) to prevent the absorption of copper, which is also harmful to health.

There are stainless steel pans, for example, that combine materials, and the same principle applies: it depends on what the coating is and how much it has been worn down by use and time. This material is tough, but not as good a heat conductor, so some brands use an aluminum bottom.

What are the ‘healthiest’ types of pans?

Iron

Resistant and capable of reaching high temperatures, the cast iron pan, despite being heavy, is great for cooking, lasts a lifetime and poses no health risk. Some iron particles are released during use, but the substance is absorbed by the body harmlessly and does not interfere with the taste of food. The material requires maintenance so as not to retain residue or rust.

ceramics

Credit: Hans/PixabayThe pans made entirely of enamelled ceramic are toxic-free and non-porous.

All-ceramic, enamel-coated pans, if made with the right materials, are toxic-free and do not absorb odors and flavors. Those made of uncoated clay can accumulate undesirable remains because they are porous.

As a disadvantage, they are heavier, break easily and distribute heat unevenly, in addition to being able to have restrictions on the direct temperature on the stove.

Glass

Glass cookware does not release residues or toxins into food and is therefore completely safe. Like ceramic ones, they do not distribute the temperature evenly and require more care not to break, especially with a thermal shock.

The glass leaves no smell or taste, and this positively influences the cooking of food, but it takes some skill and attention not to burn the food.