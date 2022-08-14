Novel honors Claudia Marzo with digital image

A scene moved the audience that watched today’s chapter of “Pantanal” (TV Globo), Globo’s 9 pm soap opera: the meeting of the Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) with a ghost entourage, which had among its members the figure of Claudio Marzo, actor who gave life to Velho do Rio in the first version.

In the chapter, Zé Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) was startled when he heard a horn in the middle of the night. The telenovela then showed a ghostly entourage crossing the swamp.

In the scenes, only the shadows of the pedestrians on their horses could be seen, until the Velho do Rio arrived.

In the scene, he stops in front of one of the pedestrians, who is Claudio Marzo, digitally inserted, since the actor died in 2015.

Claudio Marzo played three characters in the first version of “Pantanal”: Joventino pai in the first phase and José Leôncio e o Velho do Rio during most of the plot.

The current Old Man, then, reveres the character of the first version.

The scene touched the fans of the soap opera, who pointed out the meeting as a beautiful tribute.

How AMAZING to be able to bring Claudio Marzo to this sequel # Pantanal. What a beautiful way to make a remake honor the original without losing identity. — Henrique Haddefinir (@Haddefinir) August 14, 2022

The tribute that Globo paid to Cláudio Marzo was beautiful. In 1990, he was Zé Leôncio and Velho do Rio in the original version of Pantanal. Using technological resources, the actor, who died in 2015, made the transition from character to Osmar Prado. # Pantanal pic.twitter.com/u8xw0xSrAN — Danilo Bezerra (@danilobezerrav) August 14, 2022

Actor Claudio Marzo died in 2015 of emphysema.

Today’s chapter also brought Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) leaving the boat and being taken by Alcides (Juliano Cazarré) to Zé Leôncio’s farm.