Nursing salary floor does not justify readjustment in health plans, says Coren

A possible 12% readjustment in the monthly fees of the health plans, according to the application of the new salary floor to nurses, technicians and assistants, is criticized by the Regional Nursing Council of Minas Gerais (Coren-MG). in an interview with THE TIMEthe acting president of the agency, Maria do Socorro Pacheco Pena, stated that it is a mistake to associate the increase in the salaries of professionals with new amounts charged by operators.

The adjustment estimate was made by the National Health Confederation (CNSaúde) last week. The entity justifies that the sanction of the floor will increase costs for families who need home care – the so-called home care – and may even make these services unfeasible. CNSaúde also indicates difficulties for philanthropic hospitals to keep their doors open..“When did health plans stop increasing and having abusive values? Even now they put society in a situation of vulnerability with the taxing role”, argues Maria do Socorro.

On August 4, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctioned the project that set the salary for nurses at R$4,750, R$3,325 for nursing technicians and R$2,375 for assistants and midwives. According to the acting president of Coren, the claim that the salary floor will impact home care falls apart with complaints that are being investigated by Coren that, even before the sanction of the nursing floor, the plans are providing inferior quality.

“We are in a phase of inspection of this home care. What we can already say is that there are numerous irregularities. And I’m not saying that the plan, in its top management, is doing that. But that the plan, in its top management, is not passing on enough for the home care professional to act with dignity. There are a number of aberrations”, criticizes the president of Coren.

For her, the approval of the salary floor is a historic achievement of the 34-year-old category that is being used as a subterfuge by health plan operators to promote readjustments. “It wasn’t easier to say ‘look, I need to increase the price of the plan because I want to improve coverage’, and not use the floor as a justification”, Maria argued, remembering that the council does not interfere or question plans’ decisions to readjust prices .

“Plans need to start seeing what happens to them. Because today, if you are going to search for assistance, you will see several complaints. Coren rejects any claim by the health plan that its raises have to do with the minimum wage for nurses, who have always earned the least possible. It is the most explored profession in Brazil”, concludes Maria.

benefits

Discussions about readjusting plans aside, Coren’s assessment is that the sanction of the new salary floor will bring more quality of life to nursing professionals. “Can you conceive of a nursing technician earning less than the minimum wage? Does a graduated nurse earn BRL 1,200? We had institutions that already paid more than the floor, but the vast majority paid below what is acceptable for a team that has a huge responsibility”, comments Maria do Socorro.

The acting president of Coren recalls that, due to low salaries, professionals are divided between jobs in two hospitals, to increase income. The situation, guarantees Maria, is directly related to the illness of professionals. “There are two or three jobs to have a dignified life, but for that, professionals are giving up watching the child’s growth, accompanying elderly parents”, celebrates the council manager.

Coren’s understanding is that, with compliance with the salary floor by hospitals and other institutions that employ nursing professionals, the need to work in more than one place is minimized. “The council is available to talk and help in the dialogue. Our request is that employers feel with their employees because the law is to be complied with, but dialogue is important so that compliance with the law is in harmony between employers, employees, union and council”, he guides.

According to Maria do Socorro, the category still awaits the vote and approval of an amendment, by federal deputy Carmen Zanotto (Citizenship-SC), which establishes the funding sources for the nursing salary floor. Estimates made by parliamentarians, during the course of the project in Congress, point to an impact of R$ 16 billion with the additional amounts that will be paid to nursing professionals.