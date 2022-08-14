Opening of “Criança Esperança” at Altas Horas becomes a festival of tight skirts

My our lady of embarrassment, pray for us! The opening of ‘Criança Esperança’ yesterday within the program ‘Altas Horas’ turned into a festival of unusual situations:

Deborah Secco got a fright when she saw Wanessa Camargo (beautiful!) on the show. Reason: in the early 2000s, Deborah lost Dado Dolabella to Wanessa and the faces that the actress made during the presentation caught the attention of the internet, which turned twitter into a well of comments:

For those who don't know, Dado Dolabella cheated on Deborah Secco with Wanessa Camargo in the 2000s.— Central Reality (@centralreality) August 14, 2022

Only now did I understand why Deborah Secco had this face when Wanessa Camargo was singing lol #High hours #Child Hope pic.twitter.com/LkNZL4kdQA— kitty (@gatinhosexy__) August 14, 2022

Wanessa Camargo and Deborah Secco in the #High hours

Anyone who lived through the 2000s of Dado Dolabella understands this impact— xainirô (@Wagnosa) August 14, 2022

Deborah Secco in the live bro lol lol August 14, 2022

I’m sure the people who are organizing Criança Esperança didn’t live the gossip of the 2000s to put Wanessa and Déborah like this… August 14, 2022 And we discovered that this meeting is not unheard of and that it happened a few years ago and Debora Secco’s face was the same.

Actor Emilio Dávila forgot a good part of Legião Urbana’s music live on the show.

Antonia Morais, daughter of Orlando Morais and Glória Pires, was not very happy when the production put a video of her as a child next to Sandy and Junior

Murilo Benício, with the face of few friends, was not comfortable on stage

Marcelo Adnet asked his father to keep quiet and that they were live, when talking about his son’s sex life

The Melim singer had a “look” almost identical to that of Deborah Secco, including the boots

Arthur Aguiar, winner of the BBB, went almost unnoticed and looked more like an extra than a guest on the show

And remembering that the objective was to raise money for Criança Esperança. I hope they hit the goal, because the constraint goal was certainly reached.