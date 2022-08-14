Owner of Americanas and Ame Digital opens more than 800 job openings

B2W, owner of the brands Lojas Americanas, Ame Digital and LET’S, has more than 800 vacancies for hiring professionals. The chances are for candidates with the most diverse levels of education and skills, to work in areas such as logistics, administration, sales, telemarketing, technology and others.
More than 11 thousand people are currently part of the company’s team. If you also want to join it, check out the available positions:
- Logistic operator
- Administrative assistant
- Prevention and Loss Inspector
- Occupational Safety Technician
- Tax Assistant
- Maintenance Assistant
- Quality Analyst
- Loss Prevention Agent
- Attendant
- Logistics Assistant
- Continuous Improvement Analyst
- Human Resources Analyst
- Inbound Telemarketer
- Administrative Analyst
- import coordinator
- Maintenance technician
- Risk Analyst
- and many others
The company offers benefits such as dental assistance, life insurance, medical assistance, transportation vouchers and on-site meals. Salary depends on the position chosen.
Part of the vacancies are exclusive to professionals who are people with disabilities (PwD), whether physical, visual, speech, hearing and other types.
How to apply?
Those interested in obtaining more information or applying for one of the vacancies should access the InfoJobs recruiter’s website and carefully read the advertisement. In the opportunity description, you can find details such as salary, requirements, activities to be performed and many more.
The next step is to click on “Register CV” and fill in the requested personal and professional information. Then just wait for B2W to return with more details on the next steps.
The contractors work in cities across São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Rio de Janeiro, Bahia, Ceará, Paraná, Pernambuco, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Espírito Santo and the Federal District.