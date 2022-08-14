Palmeiras beats Corinthians in Itaquera and extends their lead in the leadership of the Brasileirão

This Saturday night, Corinthians and palm trees made a balanced classic at Neo Química Arena. Even at the rival’s home, Verdão got the better of it and won by 1 to 0 the Derby valid for the 22nd round of the Brazilian championship. Alviverde’s winning goal was scored by midfielder Roni (against), in the second stage.

With the victory, Palmeiras is still in the lead, now with 48 points, and opens nine points ahead of Corinthians, who are in second place with 39.

Timão returns to the field this Wednesday, at 21:30 (Brasília time), when they receive Atlético-GO, at Neo Química Arena, for the return game of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. In the first leg, the alvinegra team lost 2-0. Palmeiras, on the other hand, has a free week to prepare and returns to the field only next Sunday, at 4pm (GMT), when they receive Flamengo, at Allianz Parque, for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship.

The game

The match started balanced at Neo Química Arena, but with few clear chances to score. The first opportunity of greater danger was from Corinthians and it happened in the 12th minute. Gustavo Silva made a good move on the right and crossed back to Renato Augusto, who finished and saw Weverton make a good save.

After that, the duel got stuck, with tougher divisions between the two teams. In the 18th minute, Roger Guedes gave Gustavo Gómez a tough challenge and received a yellow card. Raphael Claus was even called by the video referee to review the bid in VAR, but upheld his decision and did not expel the Corinthians striker.

Palmeiras had a good first arrival only in the 21st minute, when Murilo completed the corner taken by Raphael Veiga, but headed over. Shortly after, at 24, Rony had a great opportunity after being launched in a counterattack and submitted a left-handed submission in the hands of Cássio.

With the duel already heading for the break, Corinthians started to scare again, this time with kicks from outside the area. At 37, Fausto Vera finished on top. Then, at 39, Renato Augusto moved to the left and kicked with danger, forcing Weverton to make a great save. The Corinthians number 8 arrived once again with a submission from the entrance of the area, at 43, but sent it out.

Second time

Both teams returned unchanged for the second leg. Palmeiras had two good chances with Rony in the first minute. Corinthians’ response came at five minutes, when Renato Augusto kicked left-handed in the middle, but sent it over the top. By the same token, Ron appeared again in danger with a kick from the edge of the area, but he didn’t give Cassio any trouble either.

The home team was still more dangerous in the offensive sector and, at 13, Lucas Piton finished from outside, the ball deflected in the defense, and Weverton had to stretch all the way to avoid the goal. Palmeiras returned to balance the game after 15 minutes, occupying more of the attacking field.

With the chances decreasing, Verdão took advantage of a Corinthians error to open the scoring in the 26th minute. After Fagner’s wrong winter, Dudu pulled a counterattack and triggered Wesley, who played for Piquerez on the back line. The left-back curved backwards and Roni limped against his own goal while trying to make the cut.

After the Palmeiras goal, Corinthians tried to launch the attack in search of a tie, but found it difficult to pierce the rival defense. Thus, the home team reached the final minutes trying to pressure the rival, but opening the field for the counterattack. At 45, Adson had the last chance after getting the leftover in the cross but was blocked in the submission. The Corinthians came to ask for a penalty, but the referee scored nothing.

Sixth win in a row! It’s hard to get a point @Palmeiraswhich opens nine lead in the lead. Forwarded? 1️⃣6️⃣ rounds to go… pic.twitter.com/OWrQmAVCMM — Brasileirão Assaí (@Brasileirao) August 13, 2022

DATASHEET

CORINTHIANS 0 X 1 PALM TREES

Place: Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo (SP)

Date: August 13, 2022 (Saturday)

Time: 19 hours (from Brasilia)

Referee: Raphael Claus (Fifa-SP)

auxiliaries: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (Fifa-SP) and Rodrigo Figueiredo Correa (Fifa-RJ)

VAR: Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (Fifa-SP)

Income: BRL 3,226,090

Public: 44,666 paying (44,966 in total)

yellow cards: Róger Guedes and Fausto (Corinthians); Piquerez and Flaco López (Palmeiras)

Goal:

PALMEIRAS: Roni (against, at 26min of the 2nd half)

CORINTHIANS: Cassio; Rafael Ramos (Fagner), Bruno Méndez, Balbuena and Lucas Piton; Fausto (Roni), Du Queiroz and Renato Augusto; Gustavo Silva (Adson), Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto

Technician: Vitor Pereira

PALM TREES: Weverton; Mayke, Murilo, Gustavo Gómez and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga (Wesley); Rony (Gabriel Menino), Dudu (Bruno Tabata) and Flaco López (Rafael Navarro)

Technician: Abel Ferreira

