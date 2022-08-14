‘Pantanal’: after a failed attempt, Tenório plans to kill José Leôncio and his family at once

Scene from ‘Pantanal’ (Photo: TV Globo)

In the next chapters of novel “Pantanal”Tenorio (Murilo Benício) will consider it a macabre idea to kill José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) and your entire family at once.

He will decide to eliminate the neighbors after they take in Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira). ANDSo, he’ll hire Solano (Rafael Sieg), a gunslinger, to do the job. The man will end up shooting José Lucas (Irandhir Santos), which will be between life and death, but will survive.

After that, Tenório will talk to Solano, who will start thinking about a new plan:

– They travel a lot, don’t they?

– for a while for here it is left and right – Tenório will answer.

– Yeah… But you have to be careful, that’s a danger. Imagine if something like that fell to me from above?

Tenorio will say that with so much review they do on aircraft, it’s easier for a cow to fall from the sky. The gunslinger will continue:

– But sometimes something goes wrong. A cable breaks… You never know, do you?

According to the text of the novel, Tenório will realize that this is quite an idea.

