‘Pantanal’: Trindade will leave José Leôncio’s farm; see when and learn why | come around

We didn’t want to write this goodbye, or this article, but that’s right: the Pantanal will say goodbye to Xeréu Trindade (Gabriel Sater) in the coming weeks. Are you ready for this? We, not even a little bit! To try to make the saudade not hit from now on, shall we listen to his first viola roda with Eugênio (Almir Sater)?
Eugênio approves Trindade
Our heart can’t take it, but that’s right! Trindade will make this difficult decision after Irma (Camila Morgado) dreams that their son will be a little Cramulão. The pawn will be shocked by the information, will try to end its pact with the entity, but will not be able to resolve anything. Thinking about the safety of the child and the loved one, he will leave the farm of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira).
All of this will happen without notice. Trindade will ride to the boat and have an honest conversation with Eugênio, confessing that he has no certain destination.
“Everyone in this life has a destiny, Xeréu Trindade”, Eugênio counters.
“I think that when I made the deal with Cramulhão, I must have lost mine”, says Trindade.
Eugênio (Almir Sater) and Trindade (Gabriel Sater) play together in ‘Pantanal’ — Photo: Globo
The two friends will then come to pretty conclusions about fate.
“Destiny is not something that is lost… We can fulfill it, or not, but if we lose, we don’t lose”, Eugênio affirms.
“I think my destiny is like the waters of a river… Which always go forward… Without ever worrying about what we leave behind…”, Trinity agrees.
To end this moment, the two will duel on the guitar, while sailing on a boat through the waters of the Pantanal. Are you ready? Grab your tissues! 😥😥😥