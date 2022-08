The defeat and consequent elimination of the Paraná Clube in Serie D left the players desolate in Pouso Alegre. After the setback by 1 to 0, at Estádio Manduzão, this Saturday (13), Tricolor said goodbye to the dream of access.

the defender Franklin regretted the mistakes made by the Tricolor, which cost them their qualification to the quarterfinals. In the first game, the teams had drawn 1-1 at Vila Capanema.

“Football is like that. We played better in both games. Unfortunately, in a silly move, we made a mistake, and it cost us the qualification for the knockout. It’s disappointing. We needed to finish more, and attack more. Unfortunately we didn’t finish, we just got defended. We were punished,” he told Transamerica radio.

the sock Marcelinho apologized to the Paraná fans for not having achieved the goal.

“We know the moment the club has been going through. We arrived to try to reverse this whole situation. Unfortunately it’s a knockout championship, totally different from playing. We apologize because it was a dream of the club, and of all We tried until the end, but unfortunately we were defeated today.

Eliminated in the round of 16 of Série D of the Brazilian Championship, the club will be without a national calendar for at least two years.

Relegated in the last State Championship, Paraná will have to return to the first division of the Campeonato Paranaense in 2023 and finish among the first places in the 2024 edition to, then, have the chance to play in the D Series of the 2025 Brazilian Championship. At best, Tricolor will only play the State for two years.