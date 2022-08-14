Party Food Rotation for BRL 50

Assorted snacks, mini-meals, hot dogs, cake and sweets: You no longer have to wait for a birthday party to enjoy these and other goodies. Casinhas, a restaurant in Rio de Janeiro with three units, offers all-you-can-eat party foods

How did the idea come about? The owner of the restaurants, Fabrício de Almeida, told the UOL that since 2014 it has had a party room in Campo Grande and that the first unit of Casinhas emerged, in 2019, from the need to offer buffet tasting to customers. From there, he had the idea of ​​doing the rotation.

How much? The value of the rotation from Monday to Thursday is R$ 44.90. On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays it goes for R$ 49.99. Prices include food and drinks.

Two units of the restaurant are located in Campo Grande (west zone of Rio) and one in Madureira (north zone). The environments have space for children and party decoration. Almeida says he serves about 25,000 people a month in the three restaurants. It has 90 employees.

Fabrício de Almeida, owner of the restaurant Casinhas, which serves all-you-can-eat party food in Rio de Janeiro Image: Personal Archive

What is served? On the menu, there are assorted snacks, hot dogs, savory pies, fricassê, chicken stroganoff, pasta with white and red sauce, friend beans, pea soup, filet in Madeira sauce with Piedmontese rice, sweets (such as brigadeiro and beijinho) , cakes and ice cream with caramelized bananas.

Brigadiers and kisses are also on the menu at Casinhas, which serves all-you-can-eat parties. Image: Personal Archive

He says the restaurant’s idea is not to serve sophisticated food, but to “ensure plenty” for customers. Most of the products are made by the Casinhas team, with the exception of the snacks, which are outsourced.

Are you going to open a franchise in other states? He says he is studying opening in other locations, with franchises, and has had offers to do so.

Business is attractive, but easy to replicate, says Sebrae

The project manager at Sebrae-RJ, Helena Andrade, says that the food and travel markets are the most heated at this post-pandemic moment.

For her, Casinhas has a positive strategy aimed at children, such as the kids’ space, while also prioritizing adults.

According to the specialist, another positive point of the business is the value of the rotation.

“It’s a low cost both for those who are going to invite and pay these expenses and for the groups in which each one will pay for their own. It’s a lower value than what is practiced in buffets. The average in São Paulo is R$ 150 to R$ 250 per person. It’s an unbeatable price, aimed at class B, and with a menu with a very good acceptance”, he evaluates.

Helena highlighted two points of attention for the business. One of them is that it is an easily replicable model.

Another point highlighted is the need for market research.

“It is always interesting to do market research to find out if this makes sense across the country or if there is a place where adherence is not so good. It could be yes, it could be not. The public profile changes a lot from region to region for region.”